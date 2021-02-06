Pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As part of the Biden administration’s efforts to increase the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, people who are eligible to be vaccinated could soon have the additional option of visiting a pharmacy.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program relates to chain pharmacies. Examples are Walgreens, CVS and Meijer.

The program begins next Thursday, Feb. 11, with the goal of expanding access to vaccines through direct shipments to pharmacies. They’ll receive the Moderna vaccine, which has less demanding refrigeration requirements than the Pfizer vaccine.

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) welcomes the program. It says the rollout will be gradual like most vaccine initiatives we’ve seen in recent weeks, but the idea is to expand as the supply does.

”6,500 stores and 1 million doses at first, and the potential is 40,000 stores,” association president/CEO Steven Anderson told us. “Ultimately, NACDS member pharmacies can meet and exceed the 100 million vaccinations in a month threshold, yet it’s important to understand that the supply of vaccines remains the rate limiting factor in the vaccination effort.”

At this point we don’t know which pharmacies are specifically involved in the initial launch of this program. The NACDS asks people who are eligible to check with their local chain pharmacy to see when the vaccine might be available at that location.

People who receive the Moderna vaccine have to come back in 28 days for a second, final dose for the vaccine to be effective.

