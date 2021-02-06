Advertisement

Green Bay Police: Road conditions are hazardous, frigid air won’t allow salt to effectively melt ice

(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking drivers to use caution due to hazardous road conditions in the area for the next few days.

After the first winter storm of the season arrived Thursday, multiple inches of snow fell throughout the region. (CLICK HERE to see snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.)

Following the snowfall, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills moved in, and those conditions are expected to last for the next several days.

Due to the low temperatures, road salt won’t effectively melt the ice and snow on the roads from the snowfall, causing hazardous driving conditions and slippery roads.

Police ask to use caution when approaching intersections, slowing down and stopping.

