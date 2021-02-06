Green Bay Police: Road conditions are hazardous, frigid air won’t allow salt to effectively melt ice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking drivers to use caution due to hazardous road conditions in the area for the next few days.

After the first winter storm of the season arrived Thursday, multiple inches of snow fell throughout the region. (CLICK HERE to see snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.)

Following the snowfall, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills moved in, and those conditions are expected to last for the next several days.

RELATED: WEATHER DISCUSSION: What’s driving this frigid week

RELATED: Warming shelters prepare for extreme cold, reflect on how operations have been with pandemic procedures

Due to the low temperatures, road salt won’t effectively melt the ice and snow on the roads from the snowfall, causing hazardous driving conditions and slippery roads.

Police ask to use caution when approaching intersections, slowing down and stopping.

CLICK HERE to get the latest forecast, and CLICK HERE to learn about our First Alert Weather App, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

RELATED: Power outages a concern during coldest days of the winter

RELATED: Winter cold safety

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.