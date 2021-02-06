DANGEROUSLY COLD STRETCH OF DAYS AHEAD

Today was the first in a string of bitter cold days as Arctic air settles overhead. Temperatures will be below average for at least the next week to ten days. We’ll continue a First Alert Weather day for dangerous wind chills. Feels like temps of -20 to -35 are expected tonight as lows fall into the teens below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes when skin is left exposed.

Temperatures on Sunday will struggle to get back into positive territory, and chills will hold in the teens below zero. We’ll be down around -10 for a low Sunday night... highs Monday should rebound into the positive single digits. Temperatures will be similar through Valentines Day. There are signs of a return to more normal conditions (highs in the 20s... lows around 10) in the week that follows.

We’ll begin Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will increase through the day. Snow showers will pass well to our south Sunday night. Another round could follow later Monday. Monday’s light snow may graze areas southeast of Lake Winnebago. Our next, more significant chance for snow looks to hold off until next Thursday. The details are iffy at best, so continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, blustery. Dangerous wind chills. LOW: -13 (chills: -20 to -35)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny morning followed by increasing clouds. Blustery at times. HIGH: 1 LOW: -9

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow passing SOUTH. HIGH: 6 LOW: -8

TUESDAY: Frigid temps continue with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 6 LOW: -10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. HIGH: 7 LOW: -6

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken with a chance for snow developing. HIGH: 10 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 6 LOW: -10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and still cold. HIGH: 2

