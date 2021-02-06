Brown County Health officials urge people to continue masking, talk vaccine distribution to people outside of county

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Currently Brown County does not have its own mask ordinance in place, but Governor Tony Evers’ quick implementation of a new emergency order Thursday after lawmakers repealed his previous mask mandate, as Brown County Health Officials breathing a sigh of relief.

“We know that no matter what happens at the state level, we’re going to continue to advise that people wear masks. If you don’t have a consistent response across the state, that gets very confusing when you have to do what in each area,” said Anna Destree, Brown County Health Officer.

On Tuesday Green Bay city leaders extended the city’s mask ordinance to March 31.

One thing Brown County health officials hope does get extended are the number of vaccines the county gets.

“There’s a system built up here, so we have capacity to provide the vaccine,” said Destree.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Health Services, about 35,0000 vaccines have been distributed in the county so far. However, Destree says not all of them have been those who live in the county or even the state.

“It’s a federal asset so people can’t be turned away from this vaccine for any reason. So, if somebody does travel and they happen to make an appointment we can’t turn them away,” said Destree.

Health officials are asking people who do book multiple appointments in an effort to get the vaccine, to cancel other bookings once they get the shot.

“When somebody doesn’t show up, we’re worried if this vaccine going to get wasted and we have to try to find somebody for that vaccine,” said Destree.

