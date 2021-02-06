Advertisement

Brown County Health officials urge people to continue masking, talk vaccine distribution to people outside of county

By Kati Anderson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Currently Brown County does not have its own mask ordinance in place, but Governor Tony Evers’ quick implementation of a new emergency order Thursday after lawmakers repealed his previous mask mandate, as Brown County Health Officials breathing a sigh of relief.

“We know that no matter what happens at the state level, we’re going to continue to advise that people wear masks.  If you don’t have a consistent response across the state, that gets very confusing when you have to do what in each area,” said Anna Destree, Brown County Health Officer.

On Tuesday Green Bay city leaders extended the city’s mask ordinance to March 31.

One thing Brown County health officials hope does get extended are the number of vaccines the county gets.

“There’s a system built up here, so we have capacity to provide the vaccine,” said Destree.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Health Services, about 35,0000 vaccines have been distributed in the county so far. However, Destree says not all of them have been those who live in the county or even the state.

“It’s a federal asset so people can’t be turned away from this vaccine for any reason. So, if somebody does travel and they happen to make an appointment we can’t turn them away,” said Destree.

Health officials are asking people who do book multiple appointments in an effort to get the vaccine, to cancel other bookings once they get the shot.

“When somebody doesn’t show up, we’re worried if this vaccine going to get wasted and we have to try to find somebody for that vaccine,” said Destree.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter agrees to extradition
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Snowy canopy in Waupaca. Feb. 4, 2021.
How much snow did you get February 4?
Gov. Tony Evers video message announcing new public health emergency and face mask orders
Gov. Evers signs new mask order shortly after lawmakers’ repeal

Latest News

Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic starts Tuesday, thousands on waiting list
Fox Cities clinic announces appointments for people on COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccine
State passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of coronavirus in Wisconsin
The Green Bay Water Utility urges any schools or other large buildings that haven't been in use...
Water utility urges caution for schools, businesses welcoming people back into buildings