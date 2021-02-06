Advertisement

Breaking down the candidates for the 89th Assembly District

We break down the platforms of the candidates running to represent Wisconsin's 89th Assembly District.(WBAY)
By Dana Munro
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When John Nygren (R) retired from Wisconsin State Assembly in December, he left an open spot. Now six candidates are competing for the seat. We want to tell you about the candidates you’ll have to choose from to represent the area in the legislature. The district includes Suamico and Oconto and goes all the way up into parts of Marinette County.

One Democrat and five Republicans are running for the seat. The primary election will take place February 16th.

Karl Jaeger
Karl Jaeger(WBAY)

Karl Jaeger is the only Democrat running for the position. He supports reintroducing the CLEAR Act to regulate PFAs, is opposed to the Back 40 Mine in Menominee County, Michigan and all sulfide mining in Wisconsin. He also supports expanding Badgercare.

Elijah Behnke
Elijah Behnke(WBAY)

Next is Republican Elijah Behnke. His campaign says he supports gun rights, the safe reopening of schools during the pandemic and funding training programs for the region’s next generation of workers.

Debbie Jacques
Debbie Jacques(WBAY)

Also running is Republican Debbie Jacques. She supports lowering taxes, funding new transportation initiatives and is anti-abortion.

David Kamps
David Kamps(WBAY)

Next is Republican David Kamps. Kamps has not yet released any campaign information. We will keep you updated as his campaign develops. Kamps is a farmer and warehouse worker who served nine years on the Coleman School Board, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Mike Kunesh
Mike Kunesh(WBAY)

Republican Mike Kunesh is also on the ballot. Kunesh supports expanding broadband access, regulating PFAs in our water and investing in mental health resources.

Michael Schneider
Michael Schneider(WBAY)

Last is Republican Michael Schneider. He is against a statewide mask mandate, supports investing in law enforcement and is pro-gun rights.

Make sure you’re registered to vote by February 16th to cast your ballot.

