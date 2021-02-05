Snowplows try to get ahead of blowing snow, slick roads

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service reported 2,241 customers were without power across its service area at 9:30 Thursday night.

There are 11 separate outages affecting almost 1,300 customers in Amberg, Athelstane and Wausaukee in Marinette County, including more than 1 in 4 customers in Wausaukee. WPS also reports electrical outages in Denmark, Maribel and Mishicot affecting more than 100 people each.

WE Energies reports outages are affecting 533 customers total -- including 283 in Outagamie County and 102 in Shawano County.

After the area was hit with several inches of wet snow, and with extreme cold in the forecast, WPS is urging people to check their outdoor vents and natural gas meters. Blockages can cause carbon monoxide from backing up into the home. You should clear snow from the meter by hand to avoid damaging it or causing an accidental leak.

Meanwhile, road conditions remain slushy and snow covered but city and county plow truck drivers are working to keep the snow cleared.

“I like it, we haven’t gotten a lot of snow this year and its a nice change, the roads actually aren’t that bad,” said Mike Haasch of De Pere on Thursday evening.

“They seem a little better now. When I left a three they were really yucky,” said Melissa Hurst of Green Bay. “I have four-wheel-drive and I could barely get down some of the roads.”

Others who are trying to run a business spent all of Wednesday preparing for the snow event after a slow season of pushing snow.

“December, as far as snow is concerned, was not a very active month. It’s been picking up in January a bit, but it’s a bit of a challenge to keep everybody lined up for snow removal when you’re not getting any snow,” said Troy Stillman of Grass Doctors Lawn and Landscape in the Fox Valley.

As the night wore on, the wind picked up, the temperature dropped and the snow kept falling keeping plow truck drivers busy.

“It’s good to be busy. We’re all out here trying to make a living. If Mother Nature cooperates, it makes things a little easier,” said Stillman.

