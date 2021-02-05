Advertisement

Snowplows try to get ahead of blowing snow, slick roads

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service reported 2,241 customers were without power across its service area at 9:30 Thursday night.

There are 11 separate outages affecting almost 1,300 customers in Amberg, Athelstane and Wausaukee in Marinette County, including more than 1 in 4 customers in Wausaukee. WPS also reports electrical outages in Denmark, Maribel and Mishicot affecting more than 100 people each.

WE Energies reports outages are affecting 533 customers total -- including 283 in Outagamie County and 102 in Shawano County.

After the area was hit with several inches of wet snow, and with extreme cold in the forecast, WPS is urging people to check their outdoor vents and natural gas meters. Blockages can cause carbon monoxide from backing up into the home. You should clear snow from the meter by hand to avoid damaging it or causing an accidental leak.

Meanwhile, road conditions remain slushy and snow covered but city and county plow truck drivers are working to keep the snow cleared.

“I like it, we haven’t gotten a lot of snow this year and its a nice change, the roads actually aren’t that bad,” said Mike Haasch of De Pere on Thursday evening.

“They seem a little better now. When I left a three they were really yucky,” said Melissa Hurst of Green Bay. “I have four-wheel-drive and I could barely get down some of the roads.”

Others who are trying to run a business spent all of Wednesday preparing for the snow event after a slow season of pushing snow.

“December, as far as snow is concerned, was not a very active month. It’s been picking up in January a bit, but it’s a bit of a challenge to keep everybody lined up for snow removal when you’re not getting any snow,” said Troy Stillman of Grass Doctors Lawn and Landscape in the Fox Valley.

As the night wore on, the wind picked up, the temperature dropped and the snow kept falling keeping plow truck drivers busy.

“It’s good to be busy. We’re all out here trying to make a living. If Mother Nature cooperates, it makes things a little easier,” said Stillman.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Complaint: Argument over girl sparked fatal mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers video message announcing new public health emergency and face mask orders
Gov. Evers signs new mask order shortly after lawmakers’ repeal
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
66 fishermen rescued from ice floes off Door County

Latest News

Twin Bridge, Crivitz
How much snow did you get February 4?
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
How to measure snowfall
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY