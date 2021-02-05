Wisconsin Senate passes Coronavirus Relief, Evers to veto bill

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Republican-majority Wisconsin State Senate met in an Extraordinary Session Friday to approve a Coronavirus Relief Bill and send it to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has promised to veto the legislation.

The Senate called the Extraordinary Session for Friday after realizing they needed a bill passed by this weekend in order tosecure federal pandemic unemployment funds for the state. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says the state stands to lose $1.3 million per week in unemployment benefits if the governor does not sign the bill by Sunday.

In a tweet, Gov. Evers rejected the bill passed by the Senate, saying it is not the result of compromise and bipartisanship.

“Unfortunately, Republicans once again put politics before people, abandoned that compromise, and passed a bill they knew I wouldn’t sign. I will be vetoing AB 1 and I’m calling on Republicans to stop playing politics and send me the compromise bill we worked on together,” Evers says.

A few weeks ago, I proudly expressed my support for a COVID-19 bill the Senate passed almost unanimously and with bipartisan support—I said I would sign it if it came to my desk. Well, Wisconsinites know a compromise when they see one, and the bill that was passed today isn’t it. https://t.co/BydAKE8oXo — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 5, 2021

CLICK HERE to read the Coronavirus Relief Bill.

Senate Democrats on Friday introduced a legislative bill that would require masking in Wisconsin, but it did not garner support from the Republican majority.

“We have been in this pandemic for eleven months and while the vaccine offers some light at the end of the tunnel, we still need to use every tool we can to curb the spread of COVID. With a more contagious variant of the virus spreading throughout our state, health and science experts are urging citizens to continue safety measures such as using face coverings and social distancing. As elected officials, we took an oath to protect the lives of Wisconsin citizens and Republicans should have no problem supporting this bill,” says Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point).

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Assembly approved an amendment to the bill repealing the governor’s statewide mask mandate and sent it back to the Senate,

Evers issued a new public health emergency requiring face coverings in public places. Lawmakers would have to meet again to repeal the newest order.

“Our fight against this virus isn’t over--it’s not going away, especially as we see mutations of this virus in our state and others,” says Evers. “Wearing a mask is the most basic thing we can do to keep each other safe. If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we’re going to see more preventable deaths, and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track.”

On Thursday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said their amendment was not about masking, but about executive overreach and the rule of law. State law states a governor can issue an emergency order for 60 days and then must go to the legislature.

The governor has been issuing a new public health order each time one expires.

Evers says the legislature has failed to take any action on a masking policy.

“Well, every step of the way, our statewide strategies to contain this virus and prevent the spread have been met with lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction,” says Evers.

A Marquette University Law School Poll found 72 percent of Wisconsin residents support wearing masks in public places.

Rep. Steineke said he supports wearing a mask but private businesses should also be able to decide whether it’s something they want to enforce. Instead, he prefers a more targeted approach which would include places like hospitals, nursing homes, government buildings, and schools.

“We are asking to work with the governor. Fifty-five of our members sent a letter to him asking him to put forward a rule that will continue to require masks in certain situations, and I certainly hope he will follow through on that,” he said.

