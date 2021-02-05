Advertisement

THE WEEKEND IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The weather story is simple... And not nice.  Arctic air has returned to the area and will persist all the way into next weekend. Daytime highs will be in the single digits, and nighttime lows will drop into negative territory. Of bigger concern, the wind. It will remain gusty overnight and into Saturday. Wind chills by Saturday morning will average around -15° SOUTH to as low as -30° NORTHWEST. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.  Dangerous wind chills will return Saturday night across the area.

A side note... Those blustery winds continue to blow and drift the new fallen snow. With little warmth in sight, icy roads will likely linger. USE CAUTION IN TRAVEL.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W 10-25 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. Windy & quite cold. Late wind chills: -15° to -30°. LOW: Around 0

SATURDAY: Some morning sun, then more clouds. A harsh wind and cold. Subzero wind chills continue... HIGH: 6 LOW: -10

SUNDAY: Frigid with harsh morning wind chills of -20 to -30. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 2 LOW: -9

MONDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. Chance of flakes SOUTH late. HIGH: 6 LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. Chance of flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 4 LOW: -12

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning blustery. HIGH: 5 LOW: -11

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid again. HIGH: 5 LOW: -10

FRIDAY: Little change... HIGH: 7

