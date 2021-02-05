Suspected Fox River Mall shooter arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager wanted for first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting at the Fox River Mall Sunday is in custody.

Grand Chute police say Dezman Ellis, 17, was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa, without incident Thursday afternoon at about 3:30.

The Grand Chute Police Department says while they were trying to track down Ellis’s whereabouts, they developed information that he was likely heading out of the state. They enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force agreed to help with the investigation Monday. “Following an exhaustive, around-the-clock” investigation, the police department said, Ellis was taken into custody at a home in Des Moines, about 400 miles from Grand Chute.

Ellis is charged in Outagamie County Circuit Court with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. According to prosecutors, police believe Ellis shot and killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto in the mall food court during an argument over a girl who previously dated Ellis. An autopsy said Frausto died from two gunshot wounds, including one to the chest. Another person was treated at a hospital for their injuries and released.

Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Schneider issued an arrest warrant for Ellis on Tuesday and added a $750,000 bond amount on Wednesday.

The Grand Chute Police Department issued a statement reading in part, “We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the public for the numerous tips that we received during the course of this investigation.”

Police tell us the Great Lakes Regional Task Force includes U.S. Marshals offices in Green Bay; Milwaukee; Madison; Chicago; and Hammond, Indiana; along with the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force. Members of the Appleton Police Department/Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office special investigations unit are deputized as U.S. Marshals Task Force officers.

