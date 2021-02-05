Advertisement

Power outages a concern during coldest days of the winter

Published: Feb. 5, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people are without power Friday morning as Northeast Wisconsin deals with heavy snow and blustery winds.

Power outages will be a concern as wind chills plummet to dangerous levels this weekend.

“The coldest air so far this season will cause high temperatures to plunge into the single digits through the weekend,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon. “That blustery west-northwest wind will give us nasty wind chills of -15 to -30 degrees at times.”

Alliant Energy sent us a list of safety tips for staying warm in this weather:

  • Make sure space heaters are properly vented and placed at least three feet away from other objects. Shut them off when you go to sleep or leave the area.
  • Use a sturdy fireplace screen when operating a wood-burning stove or fireplace.
  • Check furnace and water heater vents and keep them clear to prevent equipment malfunction or buildup of carbon monoxide. They may become blocked due to condensation caused by running overtime. Likewise, check your gas meter vents to ensure they haven’t become blocked by snow.
  • Keep heating equipment in good working order. Don’t warm your car up in the garage. This could cause carbon monoxide (CO) to gather in your home.
  • Have CO detectors on every floor of your home and test their batteries to ensure they are functioning. This is the only way to detect CO – a deadly, odorless, colorless and tasteless gas.
  • Never use a portable generator inside the house or a closed garage.
  • Never use a cooking stove or a grill, either gas or charcoal, to provide heat inside a home.
  • Do not go near downed power lines.

