NASTY WIND CHILLS INTO THIS WEEKEND...

We’re under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until noon today... And today is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for difficult driving for your morning commute.

Roads may still be snowpacked and slippery this morning from yesterday’s snowfall. Drivers should be extra alert in rural areas where gusty west-northwest winds may areas of blowing and drifting snow. The wind may push snow back overtop of plowed roads and reduce visibility.

However, that wind will cause more issues with our “feel-like” temperatures... The coldest air so far this season, will cause high temperatures to plunge into the single digits through the weekend. That blustery west-northwest wind will give us nasty wind chills of -15° to -30° at times. Additional FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for both Saturday and Sunday due to the arrival of this bitter cold air... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-30+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Slippery morning travel. Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Wind-chilly! HIGH: 12

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Snappy cold. Late wind chills: -15° to -25°. LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and bitter cold. Subzero wind chills continue... HIGH: 8 LOW: -10

SUNDAY: Frigid with harsh morning wind chills of -20 to -30. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 3 LOW: -5

MONDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. Chance of flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 6 LOW: -19

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. Chance of flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 6 LOW: -12

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning blustery. HIGH: 5 LOW: -12

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid again. HIGH: 4

