Advertisement

Man who crashed car had gunshot wound, Fond du Lac Police say

Police lights.
Police lights.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who crashed his car in Fond du Lac early Friday was found to have a gunshot wound, police say.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to the area of South Marr and Sheboygan Streets for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Officers found a car with “substantial damage.” The vehicle struck a light pole and some parking meters.

The driver, a 39-year-old Fond du Lac man, was unresponsive but breathing. He was taken by ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital. That’s where it was discovered he had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was then airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.

Police are investigating the crash and the shooting. If you have any information, police call investigators at (920) 322-3722. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter agrees to extradition
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
66 fishermen rescued from ice floes off Door County
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Gov. Tony Evers video message announcing new public health emergency and face mask orders
Gov. Evers signs new mask order shortly after lawmakers’ repeal
Snowy canopy in Waupaca. Feb. 4, 2021.
How much snow did you get February 4?

Latest News

A crash involving semis closes part of I-43 in Manitowoc County.
I-43 reopens after crash involving semis in Manitowoc County
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nasty wind chills
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nasty wind chills
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitter cold
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitter cold
Crews respond to a house fire in Valders. Feb. 4, 2021.
Firefighters: Remember to shovel out your hydrants