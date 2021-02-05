Man who crashed car had gunshot wound, Fond du Lac Police say

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who crashed his car in Fond du Lac early Friday was found to have a gunshot wound, police say.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to the area of South Marr and Sheboygan Streets for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Officers found a car with “substantial damage.” The vehicle struck a light pole and some parking meters.

The driver, a 39-year-old Fond du Lac man, was unresponsive but breathing. He was taken by ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital. That’s where it was discovered he had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was then airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.

Police are investigating the crash and the shooting. If you have any information, police call investigators at (920) 322-3722. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.