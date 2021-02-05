Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Preview of Trump’s impeachment trial

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Last month, Donald Trump became the first president to be impeached twice. Next week he becomes the first president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office.

Gray Television Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren talked with our Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the political trial with a deeply divided Senate and divided public opinion, and what options Democrats have as they bring charges against the former president.

