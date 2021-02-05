How much snow did you get so far?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is still feeling the brunt of Thursday’s snowstorm, which isn’t expected to taper off until midnight. When the snowfall ends, gusting winds are strong enough to cause blowing and drifting even with wet packing snow.

We’re compiling the latest snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service and First Alert Weather’s weather spotters. Submit your snow photos to WBAY at wbay.com/photos and we may use them on TV and our website. Click here to find out how to measure snow and you, too, can be a weather spotter for our First Alert Weather team!

These are not storm totals and can reflect measurements that were taken earlier in the day. When we have more than one snowfall total for a community, the highest total is used. As always, the amount in your yard may vary.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (in inches)

Lake Tomahawk ... Oneida ... 9.5″

Iola ... Waupaca ... 8.5″

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 8.0″

Wausau ... Marathon ... 7.5″

Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 6.2″

Mattoon ... Shawano ... 6.0″

Neenah ... Winnebago ... 6.0″

Berry Lake ... Oconto ... 5.8″ (6 miles NW of Pulcifer)

Antigo ... Langlade ... 5.0″

Appleton ... Outagamie ... 5.0″

Crandon ... Forest ... 5.0″

Menasha ... Calumet ... 5.0″ (5 miles ESE of city)

Shawano ... Shawano ... 5.0″

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 4.7″

Oshkosh ... Winnebago ... 4.7″

De Pere ... Brown ... 4.0″ (3 miles SW of city)

Seymour ... Outagamie ... 3.5″

Theresa ... Dodge ... 3.5″

Legend Lake ... Oconto ... 3.4″

New Franken ... Brown ... 3.3″

Pulcifer ... Shawano ... 3.0″

Stockbridge ... Calumet ... 3.0″

Fremont ... Winnebago ... 2.5″

Omro ... Winnebago ... 2.5″

Bellevue ... Brown ... 1.3″

