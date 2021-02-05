Advertisement

How much snow did you get so far?

(WAGM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is still feeling the brunt of Thursday’s snowstorm, which isn’t expected to taper off until midnight. When the snowfall ends, gusting winds are strong enough to cause blowing and drifting even with wet packing snow.

We’re compiling the latest snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service and First Alert Weather’s weather spotters. Submit your snow photos to WBAY at wbay.com/photos and we may use them on TV and our website. Click here to find out how to measure snow and you, too, can be a weather spotter for our First Alert Weather team!

These are not storm totals and can reflect measurements that were taken earlier in the day. When we have more than one snowfall total for a community, the highest total is used. As always, the amount in your yard may vary.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (in inches)

Lake Tomahawk ... Oneida ... 9.5″

Iola ... Waupaca ... 8.5″

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 8.0″

Wausau ... Marathon ... 7.5″

Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 6.2″

Mattoon ... Shawano ... 6.0″

Neenah ... Winnebago ... 6.0″

Berry Lake ... Oconto ... 5.8″ (6 miles NW of Pulcifer)

Antigo ... Langlade ... 5.0″

Appleton ... Outagamie ... 5.0″

Crandon ... Forest ... 5.0″

Menasha ... Calumet ... 5.0″ (5 miles ESE of city)

Shawano ... Shawano ... 5.0″

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 4.7″

Oshkosh ... Winnebago ... 4.7″

De Pere ... Brown ... 4.0″ (3 miles SW of city)

Seymour ... Outagamie ... 3.5″

Theresa ... Dodge ... 3.5″

Legend Lake ... Oconto ... 3.4″

New Franken ... Brown ... 3.3″

Pulcifer ... Shawano ... 3.0″

Stockbridge ... Calumet ... 3.0″

Fremont ... Winnebago ... 2.5″

Omro ... Winnebago ... 2.5″

Bellevue ... Brown ... 1.3″

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Complaint: Argument over girl sparked fatal mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers video message announcing new public health emergency and face mask orders
Gov. Evers signs new mask order shortly after lawmakers’ repeal
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
66 fishermen rescued from ice floes off Door County

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter arrested
Paula Wilde
World Cancer Day, as seen from the inside
Notice posted in window that face masks are required
Assembly repeals mask mandate, governor issues new one
Bunk beds at a homeless shelter
Shelters prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations