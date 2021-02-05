Advertisement

Fox Cities clinic announces appointments for people on COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic starts Tuesday, thousands on waiting list
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - People who were put on a waiting list for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Fox Cities clinic will be assigned new appointments next week.

The system will assign people to timeslots based on when they completed registration, according to the city.

Organizers explained the process: “For example, someone who registered at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 when registration opened, will get a spot sooner in the week than someone who completed their registration at 9:35 a.m. For context, there were more than 300 people who completed their registration between 9:30 a.m. and 9:35 a.m.”

People will get an email confirmation from “Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic” this weekend. The subject line will read “You have an appointment...”

An automated phone call will instruct people to check their email for the confirmation.

“We would like to extend our gratitude for the patience and understanding from those affected,” Said Natalie Vandeveld, Public Health Officer/Manager for Outagamie County Public Health Division. “Our efforts in supporting this clinic, in a collaborative manner, helps vaccinate as many people as we can knowing the vaccine is a scarce resource that is currently in high demand.”

The waitlist was formed when an error in the registration system allowed an additional 4,700 people to register, overbooking the system.

The clinic is located at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, 355 W. Lawrence Street.

DATES, TIMES AND REGISTRATION INFORMATION: https://foxcitiescovidvaccine.com/

