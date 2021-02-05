Advertisement

Firefighters: Remember to shovel out your hydrants

Crews respond to a house fire in Valders. Feb. 4, 2021.
Crews respond to a house fire in Valders. Feb. 4, 2021.(Valders Fire and Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are urging residents to clear snow from their hydrants after a house fire in Valders Thursday evening.

At about 5:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a fire in the 100 block of Roosevelt St. They found light smoke coming from the second floor.

Crews located a burned furnace blower in the basement and removed it.

At 5:26PM on February 4th, 2021 the Valders Fire Department was dispatched for a reported fire in a residence in the 100...

Posted by Valders Fire and Rescue on Thursday, February 4, 2021

The department says it is essential that residents clear snow from their hydrants and shovel them out.

“We encourage everyone to shovel out your hydrants after tonight’s storm is over, when the unfortunate happens, seconds count, shoveling out hydrants, cost us seconds,” reads a post on the Valders Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
66 fishermen rescued from ice floes off Door County
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter arrested
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Gov. Tony Evers video message announcing new public health emergency and face mask orders
Gov. Evers signs new mask order shortly after lawmakers’ repeal
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon and evening snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Timeline for the snow, impact on your drive

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitter cold
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitter cold
Emergency vehicles outside Fox River Mall after a shooting on January 31, 2021
Fox River Mall shooting suspect arrested
Snowplow on city street
Clearing the snow after the storm
Snowy canopy in Waupaca. Feb. 4, 2021.
How much snow did you get February 4?