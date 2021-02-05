Firefighters: Remember to shovel out your hydrants

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are urging residents to clear snow from their hydrants after a house fire in Valders Thursday evening.

At about 5:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a fire in the 100 block of Roosevelt St. They found light smoke coming from the second floor.

Crews located a burned furnace blower in the basement and removed it.

The department says it is essential that residents clear snow from their hydrants and shovel them out.

“We encourage everyone to shovel out your hydrants after tonight’s storm is over, when the unfortunate happens, seconds count, shoveling out hydrants, cost us seconds,” reads a post on the Valders Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

