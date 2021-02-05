Crash involving semis blocks I-43 in Manitowoc County
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash involving semi trucks has blocked a second of I-43 in Manitowoc County.
The Sheriff’s Office says the scene is located south of County Highway V in the Francis Creek area. The southbound lanes will be closed for some time.
Traffic is being detoured at exit 157 to County Road R and back to Highway 10.
The Sheriff’s Office says roads are ice-covered.
