Crash involving semis blocks I-43 in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash involving semi trucks has blocked a second of I-43 in Manitowoc County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the scene is located south of County Highway V in the Francis Creek area. The southbound lanes will be closed for some time.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 157 to County Road R and back to Highway 10.

The Sheriff’s Office says roads are ice-covered.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin road conditions.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: southbound I-43 closed at Highway 310 in the Francis Creek area because of a crash. Alternate route is County V to County R to 310. Roads are slippery this morning.#FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/mzTDzTTpjT — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.