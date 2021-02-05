Advertisement

Bitter cold weekend ahead...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Drifting snow may be a problem today as winds remain strong throughout the duration of the day. Drivers should be extra alert in rural areas where gusty west-northwest winds may areas of blowing and drifting snow. The wind may push snow back overtop of plowed roads and reduce visibility.

However, that wind will cause more issues with our “feel-like” temperatures... The coldest air so far this season, will cause high temperatures to plunge into the single digits through the weekend. That blustery west-northwest wind will give us nasty wind chills of -15° to -30° at times. Additional FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for both Saturday and Sunday due to the arrival of this bitter cold air... Keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 15-30+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Strong gusty winds. Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. HIGH: 11

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Snappy cold. Late wind chills: -15° to -25°. LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and bitter cold. Subzero wind chills continue... HIGH: 8 LOW: -10

SUNDAY: Frigid with harsh morning wind chills of -20 to -30. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 3 LOW: -5

MONDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. Chance of flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 6 LOW: -19

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. Chance of flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 6 LOW: -12

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning blustery. HIGH: 5 LOW: -12

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid again. HIGH: 4

