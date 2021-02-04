World Cancer Day takes on new meaning for mom fighting breast cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s pretty hard to find someone who is not affected in some way by cancer.

February 4th is World Cancer Day, 24-hours where there’s an extra push to raise awareness and education about the disease.

A doctor and a Green Bay mom are sharing messages of encouragement and inspiration, hoping their personal stories help others stay healthy.

“I had no reason to be a cancer patient. I eat healthy. I’m active. I had no symptoms, no warning signs. There was no reason to think that I was going to go in for a regularly scheduled mammogram and come back with news that it was a significant mass that needed to be removed,” says Paula Wilde.

Yet that’s where Paula, wife and mother of two daughters, found herself in October.

Two weeks later, she had surgery.

That same month her best friend, also fighting breast cancer, lost her fight.

“She’s not here to walk me through, but I feel like she almost prepared me to do this alone in some way,” says Paula.

While she has an amazing support team, COVID has forced her to physically go through the toughest parts, like surgery, alone.

“My husband and daughters dropped me off at the door and picked me up the next day. You go in for the chemo by yourself every time. You’re alone, which makes it extra scary, I think,” Paula says.

But she doesn’t want that to discourage people from keeping their routine screenings or from checking out something that doesn’t seem right.

In fact, she’s trying to do the exact opposite.

It’s why she’s stepping way out of her comfort zone to share her story.

“You don’t think you’re ever going to be the person sitting in my seat. And if I can help just one person keep an appointment or keep thinking about it and do something and maybe, you know, heaven forbid, discover something that they wouldn’t have at an early stage or in general just because I came on here and talked about it, I’m happy to do that,” says Paula.

“Every day is cancer day. You know, the people that are are dealing with it... it’s like a cloud hanging over your head that you can’t get out from underneath,” says Nick Grimm, a physician assistant with Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic.

Grimm sees cancer from the other side.

“I think it has a profound impact on everybody’s life. My wife’s a cancer survivor. This day has a special place for me,” he says.

He’s experienced its impact not just personally, but professionally.

Grimm estimates he treats upwards of 1,500 skin cancer patients a year.

“I think as health care providers, what we’re really trying to do is make sure that we’re trying to minimize the impact of of cancer on people’s lives by not only early detection in the case of of skin cancer, but reasonable treatment for skin cancer,” Grimm explains.

Paula recognizes the dedication of health care workers.

She credits a persistent radiologist for spotting what could easily have been missed.

“She’s amazing, and she probably saved my life,” says Paula.

Both Grimm and Paula urge others to take their messages to heart, not just on World Cancer Day, but every day, no matter what the calendar reads.

“(I’m) thankful that I kept the appointment despite not having any reason to feel like I needed to go,” adds Paula.

