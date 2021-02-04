Wisconsin sets new COVID-19 vaccination records

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The latest state health report shows more than 12,000 people (12,399) completed their COVID-19 vaccine series with their second and final shot since Wednesday’s report -- almost 50% more than the day-to-day record set Wednesday of 8,654 completed vaccinations.

To date, the state says 659,025 “shots in the arm” of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. That’s 45,778 more since Wednesday’s report, which is also a new record for the day-to-day comparisons. These may include shots given over the past 3 days but just recently added to the state’s tally as the vaccinators’ reports come in.

This was the good news in a Wisconsin Department of Health Services update that reported more coronavirus cases (1,518) and more deaths (41) than we’ve seen in a week -- though these are below the peaks we saw during the holiday surge -- and another bump in the death rate.

The DHS reported Thursday it received 7,174 results for people being tested or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time. That’s the most since January 28. About 1 in 5 results (21.16%) came back positive, for 1,518 new cases. That’s the most since January 29. However, the 7-day average went down. We’re averaging 1,230 new cases per day now that last Thursday’s 1,802 cases are no longer part of the rolling average. New cases were reported in 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll is now shy of 6,000. Forty-one more deaths were added, bringing the death toll to 5,992. The state had 40 or more deaths three times in the past 7 days, pushing the 7-day average up from 23 to 26 deaths per day. The death rate moved up from 1.09% to 1.10%, the highest since the end of September.

More than half of the deaths were in Milwaukee County, which reported 23. Deaths were also reported in Barron, Brown, Chippewa, Crawford, Dane (5), Kenosha (3), Lincoln, Rusk, Walworth, Waukesha (2), Waushara and Wood counties.

Friday marks one year since coronavirus was first confirmed in Wisconsin. The state now has 546,955 confirmed cases. Of these, 5,992 people (1.1%) died; 524,120 people (95.9%) are considered recovered; 16,684 cases (3.1%) are still active.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS reports 517,936 people age 16 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. That’s almost 9% of the state’s population (8.9%).

The percentage of residents 65 or older who received at least one vaccine is now up to 27.1%, compared to just under 25% of that age population on Wednesday. Most other age groups saw an increase of one-tenth of one percent over the past day.

Age group Received at least 1 dose % of that age group 16-17 622 0.4% 18-24 22,126 4.0% 25-34 57,088 7.7% 35-44 64,560 9.1% 45-54 62,028 7.6% 55-64 68,272 8.8% 65+ 243,240 27.1%

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 stayed below 100 for a second straight day and the 12th time in 14 days. The DHS says there were 80 COVID-19 patients admitted in the last 42-hour period, helping the 7-day average slip down by one to 82 patients per day. Since February 5, 2020, there have been 24,634 people were hospitalized at some point for serious COVID-19 symptoms, which is 4.5% of all known cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said Wednesday there were 637 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 173 in intensive care. The total number of patients continued a downward trend but intensive care numbers rose for a third day. We’ll look for updated hospitalization figures later Thursday afternoon. These figures take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

Fox Valley hospitals region were caring for 40 COVID-19 patients, including 6 in ICU. That’s 1 less patients than Tuesday; the number in ICU is the same as Monday and Tuesday.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 60 COVID-19 patients, including 18 in ICU. That’s 13 fewer patients overall but the same number in ICU as Tuesday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 264 ICU beds (18.0%) and 2,132 (19.1%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had only 5 open ICU beds (4.8%) among them. They had a total 99 unoccupied medical beds (11.6%) for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 33 ICU beds (15.9%) and 206 of all medical beds (21.5%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

There were no hospital overflow patients or patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park on Wednesday.

SINCE FEBRUARY 5, 2020

The coronavirus was first diagnosed in Wisconsin in a patient in Madison one year ago this Friday. That patient was treated for symptoms and sent home to recover. Since then:

3,070,057 people were tested for the coronavirus (52.7% of the state’s population)

2,523,102 tested negative

546,955 tested positive

5,992 people died from COVID-19

524,120 people (95.9%) recovered

16,684 people (3.1%) are active cases, diagnosed or having symptoms in the last 30 days, who haven’t been medically cleared.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,519 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,154 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,163 cases (+16) (72 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 1,047 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,558 cases (+64) (198 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,284 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,116 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,307 cases (+25) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,871 cases (+8) (84 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 3,110 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,876 cases (+20) (46 deaths)

Crawford – 1,642 cases (+1) (17 deaths) (+1)

Dane – 38,372 cases (+208) (256 deaths) (+5)

Dodge – 11,202 cases (+17) (147 deaths)

Door – 2,361 cases (18 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Douglas – 3,609 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 4,117 cases (+21) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,672 cases (+35) (98 deaths)

Florence - 428 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,632 cases (+27) (84 deaths)

Forest - 912 cases (22 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Grant – 4,539 cases (+14) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,801 cases (+27) (13 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,499 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Iowa - 1,808 cases (+8) (9 deaths)

Iron - 483 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,552 cases (22 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,628 cases (+14) (71 deaths)

Juneau - 2,906 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,383 cases (+49) (280 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee – 2,367 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,843 cases (+28) (74 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,385 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,900 cases (+1) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,824 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,028 cases (+49) (60 deaths)

Marathon – 13,368 cases (+21) (169 deaths)

Marinette - 3,921 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,285 cases (+2) (21 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Menominee - 789 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 95,698 (+235) (1,174 deaths) (+23)

Monroe – 4,128 cases (+13) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,183 cases (+15) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,235 cases (+12) (57 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,573 cases (+66) (183 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,410 cases (+21) (72 deaths)

Pepin – 782 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,358 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,638 cases (+17) (42 deaths)

Portage – 6,239 cases (+26) (60 deaths)

Price – 1,114 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,922 cases (+21) (300 deaths)

Richland - 1,237 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,885 cases (+45) (145 deaths)

Rusk - 1,234 cases (16 deaths) (+1)

Sauk – 5,112 cases (+12) (37 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,432 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,518 cases (+5) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,506 cases (+15) (122 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,181 cases (+20) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,759 cases (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,298 cases (+6) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,761 cases (+9) (34 deaths)

Vilas - 1,985 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Walworth – 8,654 cases (+25) (120 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,243 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,387 cases (+37) (124 deaths)

Waukesha – 39,405 cases (+103) (452 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,652 cases (+16) (108 deaths)

Waushara – 2,053 cases (+2) (27 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 16,632 cases (+35) (170 deaths)

Wood – 6,480 cases (+21) (68 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 274 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 491 cases (31 deaths)

Chippewa - 703 cases (20 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Delta – 2,621 cases (+4) (63 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,104 cases (+4) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 868 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Houghton – 2,008 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Iron – 856 cases (39 deaths)

Keweenaw – 105 cases (1 death)

Luce – 130 cases

Mackinac - 278 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,416 cases (+4) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,597 cases (+2) (34 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 343 cases (+6) (18 deaths) (+1)

Schoolcraft - 228 cases (4 deaths)

