WINTER STORM WARNING TODAY

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted across northeast Wisconsin through Friday morning... And today is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Areas from the Fox Valley and to the NORTHWEST will have a chance of light freezing rain this morning. A thin glaze of ice may form on untreated road surfaces. The wintry precipitation will turn to all snow later this morning. The heaviest snow will fall through this afternoon and evening. By sunset, most areas will get 2-5″ of wet, packing snow. The evening commute home will be slow and slippery, so if you’re driving, give yourself extra travel time.

More snow will fall this evening... Final snowfall totals will be mostly between 4-8″, although areas closer to the lakeshore may see a little less. Even though the snow will be heavy and wet, some blowing and drifting will be possible tonight and through Friday thanks to a blustery west-northwest wind gusting over 30 mph. Any blowing snow may cause reduced visibility and more slippery road conditions.

We’re also tracking an incoming blast of arctic air. The coldest air so far this season, will cause high temperatures to plunge into the single digits this weekend. We may even have trouble getting above zero early next week. A blustery west-northwest wind will cause harsh wind chills of -15° to -30° at times. Additional FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS may be issued this weekend due to the arrival of this bitter cold air... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: An icy mix turns to snow. Slippery travel, especially this afternoon... 2-5″ possible by sunset. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Evening snow. Mostly 4-8″ snow totals. Windy with areas of blowing snow. LOW: 8

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy with blowing snow. Much colder with subzero wind chills. HIGH: 13 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and bitter cold. Harsh wind chills of -15 to -25 possible. HIGH: 7 LOW: -11

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Frigid with harsh wind chills of -15 to -30 possible. HIGH: 2 LOW: -8

MONDAY: A snow chance SOUTH. Mostly cloudy and bitter cold. HIGH: 7 LOW: -13

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Bitter cold. HIGH: 7 LOW: -10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Wind-chilly! HIGH: 8

