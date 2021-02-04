Sunnyview COVID-19 vaccine clinic vaccinates 1,200 in one day

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Health Department is celebrating what they call an “incredible day” at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic is located at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E County Rd, Oshkosh.

On Wednesday, the clinic vaccinated 1,200 people, according to the health department.

Winnebago County Public Health says their goal is to vaccinate 5,500 people per week.

Appointments are required. The site does not accept walk ins.

The clinic is a partnership between Winnebago County Public Health, Ascension Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard.

