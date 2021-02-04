Advertisement

Sunnyview COVID-19 vaccine clinic vaccinates 1,200 in one day

A vaccine clinic is set up at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.
A vaccine clinic is set up at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Health Department is celebrating what they call an “incredible day” at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic is located at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E County Rd, Oshkosh.

On Wednesday, the clinic vaccinated 1,200 people, according to the health department.

What an incredible day at the Sunnyview Vaccine Clinic today! Thanks to an amazing group of community partners,...

Posted by Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Winnebago County Public Health says their goal is to vaccinate 5,500 people per week.

Appointments are required. The site does not accept walk ins.

CLICK HERE for appointment information and dates and times.

The clinic is a partnership between Winnebago County Public Health, Ascension Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard.

GUIDE TO MAKING A COVID-19 VACCINATION APPOINTMENT: https://www.wbay.com/2021/01/25/guide-to-making-an-appointment-for-covid-19-vaccine/

