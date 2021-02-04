Some districts opt for virtual learning instead of snow days

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Snow days may become a thing of the past as some district opt for a virtual learning day during inclement weather.

In De Pere, the district will have virtual learning days instead of snow days.

Snow days are built into the school calendar, but the district lost two of them when they had to transition into virtual learning in the fall and return to the classroom in January.

Middle School Principal Adam Kraemer says they’ll watch weather reports closely and make a decision by 1 p.m. the day before the inclement weather moves in.

“Especially for the little ones, make plans for daycare or child care. It also gives us the chance to let our students know that day before that they need to take their Chromebooks home and go over what their schedule will be like that day,” says Kraemer.

In Appleton, the district will continue with traditional snow days. The district has five days built into the school year. They didn’t lose any because they were all virtual until a return to class in January. The district says it is meeting its required classroom minutes this year.

If the district exceeds its snow days, it will look at adding minutes to the day before switching to virtual.

The district says it does not want to add burden on parents and guardians.

“A virtual learning day requires them not only to find supervision for their child, but that supervision may need to provide some level of academic support, especially for our youngest learners. They have to have wi-fi or internet access of some kind. The student has to have their laptop or other materials,” says Greg Hartjes, Chief Financial Officer, Appleton Area School District.

Unsure what your district’s plan is? Contact the school.

