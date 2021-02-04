Public safety referendum will go to voters in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A $1.3 million public safety referendum is going to voters in Fond du Lac in April. The funding would add positions to the police and fire departments.

It’s been 20 years since Fond du Lac Fire Rescue has added staff to its rank and file. The Fond du Lac Police Department is actually operating with two fewer officers than it did 10 years ago. And while staffing hasn’t increased and, in fact, gone down, the number of calls both public safety departments respond to are up and only expected to continue to increase.

According to Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, “Statistically, our call volume continues to rise at a rate of about 5% a year.”

“We’ve seen an 11% increase in calls for service,” adds Asst. Chief Steve Klein with the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The six additional firefighter paramedic positions that would be funded by the referendum would add another ambulance crew to each shift. Right now the city runs three ambulances, but it routinely finds itself in need of a fourth crew. Fire Rescue has a fourth ambulance to staff, but pulling medics to man it leaves a deficit in other places.

“It’s not just about ambulance calls, but it’s about having the number of people that’s necessary going to a fire scene,” says Andrew Aird with Fond du Lac Firefighter Local 400. He adds, “Showing up without that number of people there, if all of a sudden you have to make a rescue or things go differently -- a hydrant doesn’t work or something of that nature -- it could be all hands on deck, and if those hands aren’t there then that’s a big problem.”

The referendum would also put six additional police officers to the street. Right now, anywhere from 6 to 9 nine officers are assigned to each shift in the city. With a population of almost 45,000, the number of officers working compared to the number of residents is on the lower end of staffing levels.

Klein adds, “The population of Fond du Lac has grown and the police department needs to grow with it, and so we want to be as proactive as we can in our community. We don’t want to be reactive police where all we’re doing is going to calls for service, and the additional officers would allow us to be more proactive.”

It’s hard to put a price tag on public and personal safety. Some would say it’s priceless. If approved, the $1.3 million referendum would add a little more than $50 to the tax bill annually of a home valued at $125,000. The referendum vote is set for April 6.

