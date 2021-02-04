Large crack in ice strands people in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are in the process of rescuing people stuck on the ice in Door County.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is a large separation of ice extending from Little Harbor and southwest to Snake Island.

“Multiple agencies are currently involved in removing several parties due to the gap in the ice,” says the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to use caution on the ice as weather conditions will change with the snow and wind.

Door County is under a Winter Storm Warning through Friday. MORE INFO: https://www.wbay.com/weather/alerts/

