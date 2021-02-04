Advertisement

Large crack in ice strands people in Door County

Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are in the process of rescuing people stuck on the ice in Door County.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is a large separation of ice extending from Little Harbor and southwest to Snake Island.

“Multiple agencies are currently involved in removing several parties due to the gap in the ice,” says the Sheriff’s Office.

Action 2 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated.

Large separation of ice extending generally from Little Harbor and Southwest to the Snake Island area. Exercise extreme...

Posted by Door County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to use caution on the ice as weather conditions will change with the snow and wind.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

Door County is under a Winter Storm Warning through Friday. MORE INFO: https://www.wbay.com/weather/alerts/

