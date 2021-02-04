Advertisement

‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out

The Brothers Osborne hold 7 Grammy nominations
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert at Marathon Music Works on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Nashville, TN.(Amy Harris | Source: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – TJ Osborne of the Brothers Osborne came out publicly this week.

The 36-year-old made the announcement in a Time article: T.J. Osborne Is Ready to Tell His Story.

“I’m ready to put this behind me,” Osborne told the magazine. “I’m very comfortable being gay.”

With the article, he becomes the only openly gay artist signed to a major country label, according to Time.

His announcement comes with the support of his brother – and Brothers Osborne bandmate – John. He told Time he had been out to family and close friends for years.

“He’s taken one of the most important steps of his entire life and he’s doing it in front of the entire world. He’s always had my support,” John Osborne said on Instagram.

“It’s an honor to call him my brother. He’s a beautiful, amazing human being: so talented, so caring, so giving. It’s an honor to have a member of my family be a part of the LGBTQIA community. Proud of you, TJ. Love you, man.”

The Brothers Osborne has seven Grammy nominations since releasing its debut album “Pawn Shop” in 2016.

The band’s best known for its songs “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Complaint: Argument over girl sparked fatal mall shooting
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Gov. Tony Evers video message announcing new public health emergency and face mask orders
Gov. Evers signs new mask order shortly after lawmakers’ repeal
Wednesday’s COVID-19 report: More cases, fewer deaths, a lot more shots in the arm

Latest News

Facing personal finance issues, many Americans are at risk for getting behind on auto loans....
Repossessed: Pandemic-related moratoriums for car repos expire
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
United Way COVID-19 relief fund
Brown County United Way continues covid relief grants
66 fishermen were rescued from ice floes that broke away from Door County's shoreline on Feb....
Door County ice rescues
Shelters will be part of the 1B vaccination phase.
Shelters preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution