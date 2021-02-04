FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Icy roads make for tricky travel ahead of snow storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Freezing rain could make for icy conditions on your Thursday morning drive.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map shows “Travel Not Advised” on Highway 10 between Stevens Point and Fremont. Areas to the east and north are still in good condition this morning, but that could change as the freezing rain comes our way.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day.

There are a number of school and organization closings this morning. You can find them here: https://www.wbay.com/weather/closings/

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: conditions going downhill--the DOT now has Highway 10 west of Fremont listed as "travel not advised" because of freezing rain. That ice is moving east and could affect your morning drive. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/ZhrZePR8q0 — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 4, 2021

These icy conditions are ahead of a winter snow storm expected to dump several inches of snow on Northeast Wisconsin.

We’re under a Winter Storm Warning. Snow is expected to impact your afternoon and evening drive.

The National Weather Service says: “A light wintry mix is expected early today, followed by moderate or heavy snow overspreading the region in the late morning and afternoon. Most locations will see snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches by the time the snow tapers off late tonight. Gusty west winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will develop tonight, and cause hazardous travel conditions to linger into Friday.”

A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect as of 9am from Lake Winnebago & to the north. After a bout of light freezing rain or wintry mix, look for several inches of heavy wet snow this afternoon & evening. Here's an update: #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qAtg5gSLM8 — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) February 4, 2021

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Stay with the First Alert Weather team as we keep you updated on the snow, road conditions and closings.

Take the forecast and radar with you by downloading our FREE First Alert Weather App: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.