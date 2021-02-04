FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues into the start of Friday... Expected snowfall TOTALS remain MOSTLY 4-8″ (less FAR SOUTH & Lakeshore... Maybe a bit more to the FAR NORTH). Although the snow will end around midnight, the wind increases with time. By later tonight we could have wind gusts to around 35 mph. This wind will blow and drift the new fallen snow overnight and into much of Friday. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT.

Friday may offer a few flurries, but otherwise the noticeable change will be MUCH COLDER temperatures with highs only in the upper single digits and low teens. Throughout the day wind chills will average mostly between minus five and minus ten degrees. This is just the start of a prolonged cold spell that will last through at least next week. Looks for many days with highs in the single digits and low teens... And nighttime lows often somewhere between minus five and minus 15 - Even colder in some northern areas! At times wind chills could be dangerous.

There are no other BIG snow events over the next seven days, but occasionally some light snow or flurries will fall. Keep checking back for more updates AND KEEP WARM!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 15-30+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening snow. Mostly 4-8″ snow totals. Windy with areas of blowing snow. LOW: 7

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy with blowing snow. Much colder with subzero wind chills. HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and bitter cold. Harsh wind chills of -15 to -25 possible. HIGH: 6 LOW: -11

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Frigid with harsh wind chills of -15 to -30 possible. HIGH: 3 LOW: -8

MONDAY: A snow chance - Mainly SOUTH. Mostly cloudy and bitter cold. HIGH: 7 LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Bitter cold. HIGH: 7 LOW: -10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Wind-chilly! HIGH: 8 LOW: -7

THURSDAY: Blustery winds. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 9

