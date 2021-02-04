Fire causes significant damage to Two Rivers home

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers home sustained significant smoke damage in a fire Thursday morning.

The Two Rivers Fire Department responded to a single-family home at 3115 School Street.

Residents escaped the home before firefighters arrived.

Crews found the fire in the basement. There was “thick smoke and marginal heat and flames,” according to the department.

It took a little over 10 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters stayed on scene for salvage and overhaul.

A pet cat was found dead on the first floor of the home.

There were no injuries to humans.

The Two Rivers Fire Department says the estimated cost of damage is $60,000. There was significant smoke damage to the first and second floors and fire and smoke damage in the basement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

