FdL police, high school officials notified of potential “Harm List”, determine incident is likely spoofing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say after an investigation, a “Harm List” that potentially existed through a social media messaging app isn’t believed to be a credible threat.

According to Fond du Lac Police, a School Resource Officer at Fond du Lac High School was notified of a potential “Harm List” that existed through a messaging app at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the Resource Officer immediately began investigating the complaint with members of the police department.

According to police, the School Resource Officers were able to determine the information about the “Harm List” was most likely a spoofing incident that originated from an unknown source.

Out of caution, the police department says there will be an increased law enforcement presence in place in and around Fond du Lac High School on Thursday.

