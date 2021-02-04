Advertisement

Brown County United Way tops $300,000 in Covid-19 relief funds distributed

Since last March, Brown County United Way has given out $313,000 in grants for Covid-19 relief.
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to community donations, Brown County United Way has distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in Covid-19 relief funds since last spring.

When the state’s Safer at Home order was declared last March, Brown County United Way took immediate action to seek donations and establish a Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.

There was a clear vision for where that money would go.

“Grants to not-for-profit organizations, schools, churches, to help individuals during the pandemic as well as non-profits with things like technology upgrades and things, other things like that that they need to function as best as possible,” says Sarah Inman, Brown County United Way Vice President of Community Investment.

Inman says the response from United Way’s call to help has been overwhelming.

“We’ve just been blown away, the community is so generous and we’re one example of an organization that has stepped up to help raise funds which wouldn’t be possible without support from community individuals and businesses,” says Inman.

So far, 37 organizations have a received 44 grants totaling more than $313,000.

“That’s gone for a wide range of needs, food, shelter, eviction prevention, a wide range of basic needs, transportation, medication, mental health supports, remote learning,” explains Inman.

Inman says the grants are given as donations come in, and with the pandemic raging on, the goal is simple, to keep giving.

“And 100-percent of the dollars go directly toward that granting process and getting the dollars out into the community to help meet the needs,” says Inman.

To learn more about Brown County United Way’s streamlined grant application process for Covid-19 relief funds, or how to donate to the fund, visit https://www.browncountyunitedway.org/emergency-response-fund/emergency-response-fund/

