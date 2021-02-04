As Literacy Green Bay bounces back from pandemic, the non-profit calls for tutors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Literacy Green Bay is celebrating 40 years of offering classes to English Language learners, but are facing several challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we just didn’t have as many people enrolling and a lot of people who were enrolled dropped off,” said Robyn Hallet, executive director of Literacy Green Bay.

Classrooms have been empty for almost a year after the non-profit closed its doors for the first five months of the pandemic.

Getting adult English language learners back on track, even virtually, has been a struggle.

“A lot of them are working whatever hours they can work. They’re busy helping their children with their own academic advancements at home, just keeping up with those basic needs and they put their own education on the back burner,” said Hallet.

Now the organization is seeing some students come back and the organization is looking for volunteer tutors.

“We have about 45 people on the waiting list. Generally, the waiting list is smaller than that; maybe 20-25 people. If we could get 20 tutors that would be incredible,” said Hallet.

Tutors don’t need to have any prior experience or be bilingual, just some patience and a desire to help others.

“I enjoy being able to help people. I find that as the learners are learning more English they have increased self-confidence,” said Mary Arnold, who has been a tutor for five years with Literacy Green Bay.

“We provide all the curriculum. We determine what level the learner is at, and the learner tells us if there is something in particular that they really want to work on,” said Hallet.

Tutor training will be virtual beginning every Tuesday in March. Once a tutor is matched with a student, there’s no limit to the friendships that can form.

“I, as a tutor, get as much out of tutoring as the students do. We’ve become close to all of the families,” said Mike Blecha, who has been a tutor for 12 years.

To learn more and sign up to be a tutor email info@literacygreenbay.org or call 920-436-2474.

Literacy Green Bay has also been selected as one of the 40 plus organizations to benefit from Give Big Green Bay on February 16.

