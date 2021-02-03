Advertisement

Wisconsin prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prosecutors have asked a judge for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during an anti-police protest in Kenosha in August.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces two counts of intentional homicide. He was arrested the day after the shootings but went free after he posted $2 million bail. Conservative groups covered that cost.

Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday alleging that Rittenhouse violated his bond after he failed to inform them that he has moved, preventing the court from monitoring his whereabouts.

They filed a motion asking Judge Bruce Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase bail by $200,000.

Rittenhouse’s attorney said he’s looking into a response.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall. His family remembers him as "a good...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Complaint: Argument over girl sparked fatal mall shooting
A screenshot of a Facebook post by Don Dains about his experience in lockdown following the Fox...
Appleton man reflects on tragic situation with positivity
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Complaint: Argument over girl sparked fatal mall shooting
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Center for Resilient Schools
Parent leaving kids at school
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Center for Resilient Schools
Needles set up for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
DEBRIEF: Touchmark residents get COVID-19 vaccine
Suspect in Fox River Mall Shooting
DEBRIEF: Fox River Mall shooting suspect charged; no arrest