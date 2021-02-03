Advertisement

WINTER STORM WATCH TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted across northeast Wisconsin for tomorrow... And tomorrow is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Today looks quiet... Skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be rising into the lower half of the 30s this afternoon. We’ll also have a light southwest wind. Enjoy it while we’ve got it!

Changes will arrive tonight... Skies will cloud over with a brief bout of some light freezing rain after midnight. So a thin glaze of ice could be on untreated roads early tomorrow morning. Any mixed precipitation will then quickly turn to wet, heavy snow. The heaviest snowfall will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. Travel will become increasing difficult as the day wears on. Most of the area will see 4-8″ of snow, but some totals closer to the Upper Michigan border could be higher than that. As the storm wraps up early Friday morning, a blustery northwest wind may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas.

We’re also tracking an incoming blast of arctic air. The coldest air so far this season, will cause high temperatures to plunge into the single digits this weekend. We may even have trouble getting above zero early next week. A blustery west-northwest wind will cause harsh wind chills of -15° to -30° at times. Additional FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS may be issued this weekend due to the arrival of this bitter cold air... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: S 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A mild February afternoon. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Late-night freezing rain possible. LOW: 22, rising late

THURSDAY: A brief wintry mix, then accumulating snow... 4-8″ for most. Slippery travel likely. HIGH 36 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Much colder. Partly sunny. Blustery with areas of blowing snow. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and bitter cold. Harsh wind chills of -15 to -25 possible. HIGH: 6 LOW: -13

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and bitter cold. Harsh wind chills of -15 to -30 possible. HIGH: 0 LOW: -15

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid with less wind. HIGH: -1 LOW: -20

TUESDAY: Sunny but frigid. HIGH: 1

