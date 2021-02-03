Advertisement

WINTER STORM WARNING THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An approaching winter storm will bring some snow or light icy mix into the area after midnight and into the morning Thursday. Any untreated surfaces could turn slippery…

Any morning mix Thursday becomes snow… And the snow continues into the afternoon and evening. Most areas will average 4-8″, but there are a few exceptions: A little less is likely along the Lakeshore and in the FAR SOUTH… A little more is possible to the FAR NORTH. The wind will not be too strong during the day Thursday, but the wind intensifies Thursday night into Friday. That wind will blow and drift the new snow AND usher in the coldest weather of the winter so far! That cold snap will last well into next week – That will include some days only in the single digits, nights below zero… And at times dangerous wind chills to -30 or lower.

Keep safe and keep checking back for more updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: W 15-30 mph

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Late-night light snow and/or icy mix. LOW: 22, rising late

THURSDAY: A brief wintry mix, then accumulating snow... 4-8″ for most. Slippery travel likely. HIGH 35 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Much colder. Partly sunny. Blustery with areas of blowing snow. HIGH: 13 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and bitter cold. Harsh wind chills of -15 to -25 possible. HIGH: 7 LOW: -16

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and bitter cold. Harsh wind chills of -15 to -30 possible. HIGH: 0 LOW: -12

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Flurries possible. Frigid with less wind. HIGH: 2 LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Flurries possible. Still cold. HIGH: 4 LOW: -7

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. HIGH: 7

