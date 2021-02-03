What to expect when you get the second dose in the COVID-19 vaccine series

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Almost 120,000 Wisconsinites have finished up their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series.

As vaccines increase, the state is seeing a number of positive new cases decrease, along with hospitalizations.

“I think across the state of Wisconsin more people have received a vaccination, then have tested positive for COVID this pandemic,” said Dr. Brad Burmeister, Bellin Health.

The Department of Health Services data shows more than 613,000 people have been vaccinated, surpassing the number of people who tested positive at some point during the pandemic.

“We’re all in this together and the sooner that anyone in our community gets a vaccine, the sooner it protects all of us,” said Dr. Burmeister.

Not only do more vaccines into arms offer more protection, it is also easing the burden on health care systems when it comes to COVID-19 hospitalizations. Many times during the pandemic, systems reported being near capacity. Now hospitalizations are down across the state.

“At our peak back in November we had nearly 2,300 people with COVID-19 in our hospitals and as of yesterday (Tuesday) , the reporting was that it was down to about 650 hospitalizations,” said Dr. Burmeister.

A big relief for Dr. Burmeister, especially for those on the frontlines, but he’s not celebrating yet.

“All systems are much more comfortable than they had been, but overall, it’s important to note that we’re not out of the woods here yet,” said Dr. Burmeister. “We still have a decent number of people with COVID that are around our community and we’d like to see those numbers, and particularly our positivity rate, decrease even further.”

The positivity rate has been on the decline, but creeping up slightly over the past few days. Dr. Burmeister is constantly keeping his eye on the positivity rate.

“Because commonly we see that positivity rate increase and then a couple days later we see the new number of cases and subsequently hospitalizations, so we need to watch that number closely and see where we go,” said Dr. Burmeister.

When it comes to vaccinations, Dr. Burmeister is impressed with the progress so far, saying at least one in five in the 65 and older age group has already received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

“A vaccine’s purposes is to mount an immune response so it’s supposed to make your immune system to do something,” said Dr. Burmeister.

Your immune system’s response may manifest as redness around the injection site, mild muscle aches or a low-grade fever.

“So that means that the first vaccine is essentially a primer. It gives your body something that it probably has not seen before, hopefully hasn’t seen before if you’ve never had COVID-19, and it teaches your immune system that there’s something abnormal and gives it a little bit of a lesson,” said Dr. Burmeister.

With the second shot of the series, your body may have a more aggressive response.

“That’s exactly what we want,” said Dr. Burmeister. “We want that immune system to really be primed and ready, and then give it a second time to go around so that if a third time comes around, an actual strain of the virus in the community that’s trying to infect you, your immune system is going to nip that right away.”

It’s also a good idea to participate in the CDC’s V-Safe tracker, a smartphone-based tool that sends text messages and web surveys to check-in on those who receive the vaccine.

“Vaccine safety and adverse vaccine monitoring is important, so participating in the v-safe program is key to report those side effects, which get cataloged by the CDC and certainly if anything is concerning, there’s a follow up,” said Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.