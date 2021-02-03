Advertisement

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Snow, blowing snow, and cold

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re in the heart of winter now. A wintry mix Thursday morning will turn to snow, blanketing Northeast Wisconsin with 4 to 9 inches. There will be drifting snow, then the coldest temperatures so far this season.

First Alert Weather’s severe weather specialist, Brad Spakowitz, takes us through this weather pattern on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall. His family remembers him as "a good...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Complaint: Argument over girl sparked fatal mall shooting
A screenshot of a Facebook post by Don Dains about his experience in lockdown following the Fox...
Appleton man reflects on tragic situation with positivity
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WINTER STORM WARNING THURSDAY
First Alert Weather
WINTER STORM WATCH TOMORROW
First Alert Weather
WINTER STORM WATCH TOMORROW
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow update
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow update