WEATHER DISCUSSION: Snow, blowing snow, and cold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re in the heart of winter now. A wintry mix Thursday morning will turn to snow, blanketing Northeast Wisconsin with 4 to 9 inches. There will be drifting snow, then the coldest temperatures so far this season.

First Alert Weather’s severe weather specialist, Brad Spakowitz, takes us through this weather pattern on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.