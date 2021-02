GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Metro Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area of South Madison and Doty in downtown Green Bay due to a gas leak.

Firefighters are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

**TRAFFIC ALERT**



Please avoid the area of South Madison Street & Doty Street; emergency crews are on scene of an active gas leak.



Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/KPyHj20IS7 — Green Bay Metro Fire Department (@GBMFD) February 3, 2021

