Advertisement

Rails and Ales fundraiser pairs trains and beer

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum is hosting its Rails and Ales fundraiser.

People can take part in-person and virtually.

The in-person portion is limited to 75 people. They’ll be able to sample beer from across the country.

“Quite frankly if it wasn’t for the railroads, we wouldn’t know some of the national beers that we know today, but that filters down considerably to the craft beer we’re seeing today. So we’re going to tell some interesting train-beer related stories,” says Bob Lettenberger, Education Director.

The virtual events are 7-8 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 12. There is a limit of 96 people per online session.

The in-person premium class event is 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE: https://nationalrrmuseum.org/rails-ales-brewfest/

Did you know that the term 'rule of thumb' originates from brewers? Brewers would stick a thumb into the mix to see...

Posted by National Railroad Museum on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall. His family remembers him as "a good...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,095 new cases, 40 deaths, 26,373 shots
Bret Dodge
Menominee Tribal Police looking for person of interest in homicide
A screenshot of a Facebook post by Don Dains about his experience in lockdown following the Fox...
Appleton man reflects on tragic situation with positivity

Latest News

February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association along with the Green Bay...
Encouraging kids to get active during the pandemic
Neenah-Menasha Fire Dept. warns against using ovens to heat homes
Neenah-Menasha Fire Department warns against using ovens as heat source
Children's Cancer Family Foundation Big Heart Awards
Children’s Cancer Family Foundation takes applications for Big Heart Award
Free Tubing Day is Feb. 9 at Ariens Hill