Rails and Ales fundraiser pairs trains and beer

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum is hosting its Rails and Ales fundraiser.

People can take part in-person and virtually.

The in-person portion is limited to 75 people. They’ll be able to sample beer from across the country.

“Quite frankly if it wasn’t for the railroads, we wouldn’t know some of the national beers that we know today, but that filters down considerably to the craft beer we’re seeing today. So we’re going to tell some interesting train-beer related stories,” says Bob Lettenberger, Education Director.

The virtual events are 7-8 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 12. There is a limit of 96 people per online session.

The in-person premium class event is 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

