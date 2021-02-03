UPDATE: Neenah Police say person of interest in Neenah stabbing has been located

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Neenah Police say they have located a person of interest following an investigation into a stabbing that happened during the overnight hours in Neenah.

Officials announced Brian Murphy was a person of interest at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

At 4:07 p.m., police say Murphy had been located.

No other details were immediately provided, however police say more information will be released soon.

Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Sherry Street for a weapons complaint at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say witnesses had reported multiple people fighting in the street, and that one person had been stabbed, although everyone had left the area.

The stabbing victim was taken to ThedaCare in Neenah, where police say the victim required surgery for a stab wound to the chest and a cut on the arm.

Police haven’t released the gender, age, or identity of the victim at this time.

If you have information about the incident, you’re asked to contact one of the following:

Winnebago County Crime Stoppers tip line: 920-231-8477 (Can be anonymous)

Winnebago County Crime Stoppers website: www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org

Crime Stoppers text line: Send the keyword “IGOTYA” to 274637

Lt. Pat Pedersen of the Neenah Police Department: Call 920-886-6033

P3 app: Available for download on Apple and Android devices

However, police say their investigation has led to the identification of a person of interest.

According to police, 53-year-old Brian Murphy was spotted by witnesses leaving the scene in a black and silver 1988 Chevy Sportvan.

The vehicle is said to have a Wisconsin license plate of ACD-6667.

