Plea hearing set for man charged with murder of “Hollywood” Hein

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It appears a man charged in the killing of a beloved bar patron during an armed robbery will avoid trial by taking a plea agreement.

Online court records show Casey Cameron, 37, has a plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 5 in Winnebago County Court. That typically means an agreement has been reached with prosecutors in which a defendant will enter a plea of guilty or no contest to avoid a jury trial.

Cameron was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, but online court records now show a charge of Felony Murder-Armed Robbery.

In plea deals, a defendant will often agree to plea to a lesser charge in exchange for a recommendation for a lighter sentence. Action 2 News does not have details of a possible plea or sentencing agreement at this time. We’ll post new information after the court hearing.

Cameron is also charged with Armed Robbery and five counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Cameron is accused of killing Kevin “Hollywood” Hein during a robbery at Short Branch Saloon in Neenah.

On Oct. 14, 2019, prosecutors say Cameron went to the bar with the intent of holding it up.

Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hollywood Hein on the ground with a “large amount of blood” coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bartender told police that a man wearing sunglasses and handkerchief over his face had entered the bar through the front door vestibule. He approached the bar and told her to put all the money in a black shopping bag. She thought he was joking, but he pulled out a small handgun.

Hollywood Hein got up and left the bar, and the robber followed him outside. A bartender described hearing gunshots and seeing Hollywood grab his chest.

At the scene, officers found four spent casings. They also found blood and a number of $20 bills scattered in the parking lot. A black bandanna worn by the suspect was found near Hollywood’s body.

After the shooting, Hollywood’s body was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Doctors found that Hollywood had been shot in the right shoulder, stomach, upper left back and left side of the head or face.

One of the examiners recovered bullet fragments and turned them over to police. Fingernail clippings were provided to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

A few days later, a Crime Stoppers tip came in indicating Casey J. Cameron had “characteristics of the suspect.” The tip noted that Cameron had scratches over his right eye after the shooting happened. The tipster said Cameron’s roommate has a vehicle similar to the one used by the shooter.

Police staked out Cameron’s home on Racine Street in Menasha. They saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect car. Cameron tossed a cigarette out, and that’s when an alert officer made a big move.

“The officer observed the cigarette be thrown out the window. He recovered that cigarette, sent it to the crime lab,” Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett said. “They very quickly processed the DNA and connected it to the evidence that had been found at the scene, which ultimately helped them establish the identity.”

Police received a report from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that a DNA profile on the cigarette was consistent with DNA found on the bandanna at the scene. The DNA on the cigarette was also consistent with swabs from the crime scene. DNA from Hollywood’s fingernail clippings also matched the cigarette butt DNA, according to the complaint. Cameron was taken into custody.

Hollywood Hein was well known in the community. After the murder, friends and family gathered for his memorial service held in Clintonville. They traveled with a motorcycle motorcade to honor Hein’s love of Harley-Davidson. A Pierce fire truck customized with Hollywood’s name and picture led the way in the processional, to honor Hollywood’s more than 30 years of work at Pierce Manufacturing.

