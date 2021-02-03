Advertisement

Instagram post with Kimberly High School logo invites people to attend a ‘White Club’ meeting

Principal DePeau posted a YouTube video condemning the post, and police are investigating the post
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - School administrators in Kimberly are rejecting any connection to a controversial post on social media that was discovered on Monday.

A screenshot taken soon after the post was made on Instagram advertised the first meeting of a “White Club” on Wednesday, and included the district’s logo in the background. It also said that “all genders allowed to attend, preferably not women though.”

A community member spotted this social media post on Instagram regarding an invitation to...
A community member spotted this social media post on Instagram regarding an invitation to attend a White Club meeting being held at Kimberly High School on Wednesday.(Viewer submitted photo)

“I heard a lot of people talking about the account. Some people were actually praising the account, which I obviously don’t like, but I feel like there were a lot more people saying this is messed up,” said Parker Vanlerberghe, a senior at Kimberly High School.

Students who saw the post immediately went to Jacki DePeau, the Principal of Kimberly High School, who then posted a video on YouTube condemning what was said, and added that no such group exists.

“Let me be clear. We do not and would not have a club like this here at Kimberly High School. We stand against racism, and this type of behavior will simply not be tolerated,” said Principal DePeau.

You can watch the full YouTube video below. (Article continues below the video.)

The incident is also being investigated by police at the request of the school, but they’ve yet to say whether the person responsible has been identified, or if charges could be filed.

One parent shared an online petition with Action 2 News that was created by students a year ago.

The petition calls on the school to make changes that are more inclusive to students with a minority background. CLICK HERE to view the petition.

If these kinds of issue come up they shouldn’t just disappear, they should be on-going learning for everybody involved,” said Trisha Knuth, a parent of a Kimberly student.

The post itself was removed a short time after it was discovered.

“When I hear another incident about someone being racist at the high school I just think it reflects that the community has some of these values which I don’t think anyone wants to be known for and I think we need to work to fix that,” said Venlerberghe.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
WATCH: Fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Company looking into cause of fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Jovanni Frausto, who was shot and killed at the...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 in 5 adults 65 or older received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
Bret Dodge
Menominee Tribal Police looking for person of interest in homicide

Latest News

The Green Bay city council approves draft of resolution to open schools.
Green Bay City Council supports measure urging school district to return safely to in person learning
Green Bay City leaders discuss reopening of public schools
Green Bay City leaders discuss reopening of public schools
Instagram post with Kimberly High School logo invites people to attend a ‘White Club’ meeting
Instagram post with Kimberly High School logo invites people to attend a ‘White Club’ meeting
First Alert Forecast: Dry, some freezing fog to the far western part of the region
First Alert Forecast: Dry tonight, that changes Wednesday night and into Thursday!