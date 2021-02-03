Instagram post with Kimberly High School logo invites people to attend a ‘White Club’ meeting

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - School administrators in Kimberly are rejecting any connection to a controversial post on social media that was discovered on Monday.

A screenshot taken soon after the post was made on Instagram advertised the first meeting of a “White Club” on Wednesday, and included the district’s logo in the background. It also said that “all genders allowed to attend, preferably not women though.”

A community member spotted this social media post on Instagram regarding an invitation to attend a White Club meeting being held at Kimberly High School on Wednesday. (Viewer submitted photo)

“I heard a lot of people talking about the account. Some people were actually praising the account, which I obviously don’t like, but I feel like there were a lot more people saying this is messed up,” said Parker Vanlerberghe, a senior at Kimberly High School.

Students who saw the post immediately went to Jacki DePeau, the Principal of Kimberly High School, who then posted a video on YouTube condemning what was said, and added that no such group exists.

“Let me be clear. We do not and would not have a club like this here at Kimberly High School. We stand against racism, and this type of behavior will simply not be tolerated,” said Principal DePeau.

The incident is also being investigated by police at the request of the school, but they’ve yet to say whether the person responsible has been identified, or if charges could be filed.

One parent shared an online petition with Action 2 News that was created by students a year ago.

The petition calls on the school to make changes that are more inclusive to students with a minority background. CLICK HERE to view the petition.

“If these kinds of issue come up they shouldn’t just disappear, they should be on-going learning for everybody involved,” said Trisha Knuth, a parent of a Kimberly student.

The post itself was removed a short time after it was discovered.

“When I hear another incident about someone being racist at the high school I just think it reflects that the community has some of these values which I don’t think anyone wants to be known for and I think we need to work to fix that,” said Venlerberghe.

