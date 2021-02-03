Green Bay non-profit helps restore confidence through permanent makeup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit in the Green Bay area is celebrating one year of helping restore inner life and confidence to victims of trauma or survivors of serious medical diseases.

Hope & Olive is helping people one restorative permanent makeup service at a time.

The mission is: Restoring Confidence. Recapturing self. Rejuvenating spirit. They are words Hope & Olive put into action when they help someone like Jessica, a survivor of human trafficking.

“I have been out of the life now for about six years, and when I was trafficked last, my trafficker shattered my eye-socket and broke my cheek-bone,” said Jessica who was a recent recipient of free eyebrow services through Hope & Olive.

The non-profit offers complimentary restorative permanent makeup services to victims of trauma, or for medical reasons, for example, survivors of breast cancer.

It’s about restoring the outside to help heal, even just a little, the inside.

“What does for our recipients emotionally and mentally, is really what is game changing and life changing as many of them will tell you,” said Jill Ullmer, Founder of Hope & Olive.

The organization is celebrating one year. It’s hosting a shoe drive and gets money by the pound which is money used to help its clients.

“When people feel good about anything that they have that maybe is an insecurity or a reminder of something that is a difficult time that they’ve gone through, it helps to just restore their confidence,” said Ullmer.

Hope & Olive also has been chosen for the upcoming Give Big Green Bay event starting February 16th. Whatever you donate the Packers will match, which will in turn help more people like Jessica.

“They look great, and they’re even, and I just feel so much better about myself. I feel like he took something away from me that no one else should have been able to take away from me,” said Jessica.

