Green Bay City Council supports measure urging school district to return safely to in person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first told you last week, one Green Bay City Alder is putting pressure on the school district to open schools back up to in-person learning.

On Tuesday, city council members debated and ultimately supported the measure to get kids back in the classroom.

It all started with Council President Jesse Brunette who brought forward a non-binding resolution urging the school board and administration to transition quickly and safely toward in-person learning

It’s a resolution that didn’t sit well with some alders at first, who said it’s not the city’s job to interfere with the operations of the school district.

“We have no jurisdiction over the school district, we have no jurisdiction over the school board; but I could support a completely nonjudgmental, simple resolution in support of the school district and the school board in these difficult times,” said Alder Lynn Gerlach.

Some also objected to the language included in the original resolution that made statements, they felt, were not supported by evidence.

For example, one part of the resolution read: “Whereas current situations created by a lack of a safe in-person instruction option is directly and negatively impacting the quality of life of Green Bay residents, many of whom are our most vulnerable.”

That portion, along with three other statements were removed by an amendment proposed by Alder Veronica Corpus-Dax.

“I think we spent a lot of time on this. I think it’s a fair amendment, it removes the most controversial parts while still in a way still supporting the school district in making these decisions,” said Brunette.

Alder Barb Dorff also offered up a change to the language, indicating the council supports the district as it prepares to offer a safe option of learning for students.

As we’ve reported the school district intends to transition back to in person learning on March 29.

While the debate was contentious at times, ultimately the council unanimously voted in favor of a revised resolution.

This is a non-binding resolution meaning no action other than a statement of support has been made by the council.

However, this won’t be the last time you hear of it.

The council still needs to officially approve the resolution at its next meeting in two weeks.

Click here to see the original, not amended, resolution.

