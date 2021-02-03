Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

