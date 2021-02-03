Advertisement

Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall. His family remembers him as "a good...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,095 new cases, 40 deaths, 26,373 shots
Bret Dodge
Menominee Tribal Police looking for person of interest in homicide
A screenshot of a Facebook post by Don Dains about his experience in lockdown following the Fox...
Appleton man reflects on tragic situation with positivity

Latest News

Closures of units one and two will happen in 2023 and 2024
Alliant to shut down state’s second-largest coal plant
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after defending the building on Jan. 6 against...
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow update
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow update
Phone scam graphic.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers claiming to be from Door County hospital
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Advocates push for truckers to get vaccinated earlier