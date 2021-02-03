CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers claiming to be from Door County hospital

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are pretending to be with the Door County Medical Center, warns the Sheriff’s Office.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of scam calls “spoofing” the Door County Medical Center phone number.

The hospital says the scammer is using a phone number that comes up as “Door County Hospital” on caller ID. The Sheriff’s Office says the scammer is trying to sell people supplementary insurance.

Luckily, there have been no reports of loss of money at this time.

“Due to the lack of tangible evidence, the caller has not been identified,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators remind the public to never give out personal or banking information to someone you do not know or have not verified as legitimate.

