Assembly speaker Vos announces new effort to repeal mask order

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has announced a new effort to repeal Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

The Assembly was expected to repeal the emergency order last week, but found such an action would jeopardize millions of dollars of emergency food funding. The Wisconsin Senate had added an amendment to the Assembly bill that would grant the governor power to issue an executive order declaring a public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for receiving federal emergency funds.

The amendment, however, did not include language limiting the governor’s emergency powers.

“As we did our due diligence, legislative attorneys and conservative legal experts confirmed the Senate amendment had unintended consequences and would actually expand the governor’s emergency powers,” says Vos.

Vos says the Assembly will take up a new amendment to the bill. It will then go back to the Senate.

“The Assembly Republicans will adopt a new amendment to AB1, the Coronavirus Relief Bill, to correct that error. We will also approve the Assembly version of the executive order repeal, Assembly Joint Resolution 4. The bill and resolution will be sent back to the Senate for that chamber to take up when it meets again in mid-February,” says Vos.

Assembly Joint Resolution 4 reads:

“This joint resolution resolves that the public health emergency declared by the governor in Executive Order #104 on January 19, 2021, in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, is unlawful and is terminated. The termination of the public health emergency applies to all actions of the governor and all emergency orders issued pursuant to the declaration of the public health emergency.”

Numerous health, school and emergency agencies have objected to the Republican plan to repeal the mask order.

Prevea Health President & CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says such a move would result in more loss of life.

“We have a new variant in this country called B.1.1.7, initially started in England, and it spreads much faster. And when we talk about spreading much faster, that means more people will get infected and more people will die in that situation. From the federal government and scientists who work for the CDC to your local physicians, Wisconsin Medical Society, and those who work in the hospital, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, those who take care of this entire state when it comes to health care, have said that we need a mask mandate. Do not vote to undo this. I understand the politics of this. You don’t like how it was done. If you’re in the legislature and you don’t like the governor and how it was done, that’s fine. Argue among yourselves and find out a solution. Pass a new mask mandate. Don’t get rid of one. Do one that you like, I guess, however the politics of this work. But this would be the worst time in history to undo something. It will truly result in more Wisconsin people losing their lives. It’s the wrong thing to do,” says Dr. Rai.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.