Alliant to shut down state’s second-largest coal plant

Closures of units one and two will happen in 2023 and 2024
Closures of units one and two will happen in 2023 and 2024
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) - The operator of Wisconsin’s second-largest coal plant plans to shut it down by 2025 as utilities continue to shift away from fossil fuels.

Alliant Energy told employees of the Columbia Energy Center near Portage of the plan Tuesday.

Alliant executives say closing the 45-year-old plant will allow the utility to avoid $250 million in maintenance and upgrade costs while also speeding the company’s transition to clean energy.

Officials say Alliant is on track to meet and possibly exceed its goal to cut half its carbon emissions by 2030 as it pursues plans to become the largest solar energy generator in Wisconsin.

