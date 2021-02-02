UPDATE: WIS 76 in Winnebago County re-opens after incident

UPDATE: All lanes of Wisconsin 76 are now open to traffic. The closure was lifted at about 11:45 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of northbound and southbound Wisconsin 76 are blocked.

According to a WisDOT alert, law enforcement in the area reports all lanes of the highway at County II are closed due to a traffic incident as of 10:30 p.m.

The alert said the area is expected to be closed for about two hours.

Alert | WINNEBAGO Co | Other | WIS 76 NB/SB | COUNTY II | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) February 2, 2021

No other details were immediately provided.

A 511 map shows the area is near the Ridgeway Country Club, as well as the Woodshed Bar and Grill.

511 states an incident has caused a closure of WIS 76 (511 WI)

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.