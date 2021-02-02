UPDATE: WIS 76 in Winnebago County re-opens after incident
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: All lanes of Wisconsin 76 are now open to traffic. The closure was lifted at about 11:45 p.m.
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of northbound and southbound Wisconsin 76 are blocked.
According to a WisDOT alert, law enforcement in the area reports all lanes of the highway at County II are closed due to a traffic incident as of 10:30 p.m.
The alert said the area is expected to be closed for about two hours.
No other details were immediately provided.
A 511 map shows the area is near the Ridgeway Country Club, as well as the Woodshed Bar and Grill.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.